Three Serious Youth Offenders In Custody Following Burglary And Fleeing Driver Incident

Three alleged youth offenders believed to be involved in a significant number of offences across the lower North Island are in custody following a burglary in Whanganui in the early hours of this morning.

Just before 1am, Police were alerted to a burglary at a commercial premises on Bell Street, where a vehicle has been used to gain entry to the store.

At this stage it is not known what was taken from the premises.

The group of alleged offenders then fled the area in two vehicles, one of which was reported stolen.

Police sighted the two vehicles of interest and signalled the vehicles to stop, however the drivers failed to stop and fled from Police.

A pursuit was initiated but then abandoned around 5 minutes later due to the behaviour of driving by the vehicles.

Shortly after, Police located the vehicles abandoned on nearby streets.

At around 1.25am, a Police unit sighted a suspicious vehicle on State Highway 3 and signalled the vehicle to stop.

The vehicle failed to stop and fled, and a pursuit was abandoned due to the manner of driving.

Police maintained sight of the vehicle as it travelled north.

At around 2am, the vehicle was successfully spiked near Patea River Bridge and came to a stop near Spence Road, Kakaramea.

The three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody at the scene without incident.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate further alleged offenders involved in the burglary.

The three youth are due to appear in Court at a later date.

