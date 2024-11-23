Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fatal Crash, SH30, Kinleith

Saturday, 23 November 2024, 6:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a crash involving two motorbikes on Ongaroto Road / SH 30, around 2km west of Tram Road, Kinleith.

Emergency services responded to the scene at around 12:45pm.

One person was located in a critical condition however resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and they died at the scene. A second person was transported to hospital in a moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road was closed while emergency services attended and has now re-opened.

