Wairarapa Line Under Construction For 46 Days As Historic Tracks Prepare For Faster Future

Replacing kilometers of railway track in the Remutaka Tunnel, first laid in 1955, will see a 46-day rail closure between 26 December 2024 and 9 February 2025. This, along with the installation of a computerised signalling system, means passengers can expect faster rail services and look forward to the new hybrid trains coming in 2028-29.

KiwiRail project manager David Sauvageon says the Remutaka Tunnel project involves 14km of new rails and 11,620 sleepers.

“We have the big job of completely replacing almost 9km of old track, ballast and sleepers. It’s the first time the tunnel has had a makeover since first opening in 1955, and it’s sorely in need of repair,” Sauvageon says.

“A team of 116 people will be working on the job, and we’ve designed a special piece of machinery – a purpose-built conveyor – that we use to carry the old material out onto trucks waiting at the face of the tunnel.”

By the end of November KiwiRail will have renewed over 2km of the track inside Remutaka Tunnel, leaving 7km to get through over summer, as well as level crossing upgrades and general track maintenance along the line.

“There’s a lot to do and we’ve been planning carefully to ensure we make full use of every day and night available to us. Spending summer inside a cold, dark tunnel isn’t everyone’s idea of a good time, but we’re lucky to have the best people on the job,” Sauvageon adds.

During the 46-day closure, buses will replace trains between Masterton and Wellington.

Regional councillor for the Wairarapa Adrienne Staples thanks passengers for their patience, who have been waiting a long time for their services to improve.

“Reliability on the Wairarapa Line has been plagued by issues for a number of years,” Cr Staples says.

“The upcoming works are extensive, and the rail closure longer than usual. We appreciate everyone’s patience as KiwiRail work hard to complete this project and prepare the line for the new lower North Island trains coming in 2028-29.

“We know buses across the Remutaka Hill are not as comfortable as trains, but once these works are complete, journey times are set to improve, and level crossings made safer for trains and drivers.”

In a first for the Wairarapa, Christmas Day bus services will run between Masterton and Wellington, which Cr Staples says is “worth celebrating”.

“This year is the first time Christmas Day services will run between Masterton and Wellington, and with free fares on Christmas Day, travelling on public transport to be with whānau has never been easier,” Cr Staples adds.

As the Remutaka Tunnel work gets underway from 26 December, passengers are encouraged to allow extra time for travel and stay up to date with the latest timetable information on the Metlink app or website.

