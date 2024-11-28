Pharmac Needs To Reconsider Decision To Only Fund One Brand Of HRT Patches

Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) is calling on Pharmac | Te Pātaka Whaioranga to reconsider its decision to only fund one brand of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) patches used by women going through perimenopause and menopause.

On Monday, Pharmac announced that Estradiol TDP Mylan will be the main funded brand of oestradiol patches from 1 July 2025, and the only funded brand available from 1 December 2025.

“While we are pleased to see a more secure supply chain for oestradiol patches and gel following global shortages, Pharmac’s decision to limit the funded brands of HRT patches removes freedom of choice for women to make the right choice for their bodies,” RWNZ National President Sandra Matthews says.

“This is causing concern for many women around New Zealand, many of whom have tried several different types of HRT patches before finding the right one.

“Managing menopause is a major part of a women’s life and this decision is affecting many women’s health, wellbeing and welfare during an already incredibly challenging period of their lives.

“The decision is also inequitable, with women who prefer other brands of HRT patches needing to fund them themselves, or if they can’t afford to pay for them face using a brand that doesn’t work well for them or causes adverse effects.

“We call on Pharmac to do the right thing by women and reconsider its decision to de-list existing available brands.”

About Rural Women NZ

Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) is a nationwide charitable membership organisation with a proud history over nearly 100 years of empowering and supporting women to be at the heart of rural communities. With regional branches and groups across the country providing connection and support, we are recognised as a leader across the rural sector and provide a trusted voice on issues affecting rural communities.

