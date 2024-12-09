Te Whatu Ora Auckland District NZNO Members To Strike Tomorrow

Auckland district NZNO Members employed by Te Whatu Ora will tomorrow (Tuesday 10 December) strike for four hours over patient safety concerns following recent collective bargaining with Health NZ.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) members fear Te Whatu Ora’s plans to pause a key component of its safe staffing programme put patient and whānau safety and wellbeing at risk.

NZNO Auckland district delegate and spokesperson Dawn Barrett says safe staffing levels give nurses the ability to provide patients with the care they need for their best health outcomes.

"Some nurses are scared to go to work knowing they will not have enough clinical support, especially on night shifts.

"Nurses are frustrated. Burnout is a common reality for nurses. Te Whatu Ora needs to meet their commitment to fund safe staffing levels.

"Nurses are anxious about the state of the health system. That’s why we are making a stand," Dawn Barrett says.

