Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Whatu Ora Auckland District NZNO Members To Strike Tomorrow

Monday, 9 December 2024, 6:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

Auckland district NZNO Members employed by Te Whatu Ora will tomorrow (Tuesday 10 December) strike for four hours over patient safety concerns following recent collective bargaining with Health NZ.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) members fear Te Whatu Ora’s plans to pause a key component of its safe staffing programme put patient and whānau safety and wellbeing at risk.

NZNO Auckland district delegate and spokesperson Dawn Barrett says safe staffing levels give nurses the ability to provide patients with the care they need for their best health outcomes.

"Some nurses are scared to go to work knowing they will not have enough clinical support, especially on night shifts.

"Nurses are frustrated. Burnout is a common reality for nurses. Te Whatu Ora needs to meet their commitment to fund safe staffing levels.

"Nurses are anxious about the state of the health system. That’s why we are making a stand," Dawn Barrett says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 