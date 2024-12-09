The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response | 9 December 2024

. The Science and Research Organisation of Samoa (SROS) is about to commence a further round of sea water sampling and monitoring in the precautionary area created following the grounding and sinking of HMNZS Manawanui.

· Analysis of sea water conducted shortly after the sinking, showed elevated levels of hydrocarbons which prompted the Samoan Government to implement a precautionary zone.

· SROS have requested New Zealand Defence Force assistance in conducting updated sea water sampling beginning this week within the precautionary area. NZDF will be providing boat transport to take a SROS technician to sites designated by them where they will take samples which will then be analysed in the SROS laboratory.

· For Commodore Andrew Brown, the NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution, being able to provide assistance to the Samoan authorities allowing them to conduct sea water testing is an extremely worthwhile use of resources.

· “The NZDF appreciate the importance of the marine and coastal environments to the people of Samoa, said Commodore Brown.”

· The results from sea water monitoring will be provided by SROS to the Samoan Marine Pollution Advisory Committee who will then make a decision about the extent of the precautionary area going forward.

· “I have been impressed,” said Commodore Brown, “with the collaborative and collegial manner in which SROS technical staff, Maritime NZ and NZDF personnel have worked together to enable SROS to conduct this round of sea water monitoring.”

