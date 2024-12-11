Naenae Homicide Investigation

Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel, Wellington Crime Services Manager:

Police are asking for assistance from the public as they continue to investigate yesterday’s homicide in Naenae, Lower Hutt.

Around 3:15pm on Tuesday 10 December, Police received calls from members of the public that a person had been shot outside an address in Seddon Street.

A Police patrol was not far away at the time, and arrived at the scene quickly to find a male lying injured on the road.

Officers immediately applied first aid, but sadly his injury was fatal and he died at the scene.

It is apparent the victim’s injury has been caused by a gun shot.

He was a 39-year-old man from Wainuiomata. Police are not yet in a position to publicly name him, as the process of advising family and next-of-kin is ongoing.

Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

Witnesses report a brief verbal altercation taking place between the victim and another male, prior to the shooting occurring.

The man involved left the scene with associates prior to Police arrival. We are currently actively searching for them, and following good lines of inquiry.

He is described as approximately 30 years old, of large building, with full facial tattoos, and was wearing dark clothing.

If you know who this person is, and/or where they are, we urge you to contact Police.

Cordons were in place on Seddon Street until approximately 11:30pm last night, when the body of the deceased was taken away and the scene blessed by local iwi.

While our investigation is in its early stages, we believe those involved had gang affiliations are known to each other.

We are asking the public for help to piece together the circumstances of what has occurred.

In particular:

• We ask anyone to come forward who witnessed the event, or saw any activity in Seddon Street before or afterwards.

• We are interested in sightings in the area of a black 2008 Mercedes saloon, registration KRP453. It’s believed the offender left in this vehicle, which has subsequently been recovered at an address in Judd Crescent. Any sightings of the vehicle in Judd Crescent are also sought.

• We are also appealing to residents in central Naenae with street-facing CCTV to come forward, in particular people in Seddon Street and Judd Crescent.

If you have any information, no matter how big or small, please let us know. Update us online now or call 105. Please use the reference number 241210/3356.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

We know events like this are incredibly unsettling for our communities. There is currently an increased Police presence in the Naenae area, with officers conducting reassurance patrols.

Although the man Police are looking for should not be approached, Police do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public. Again, we believe this is an isolated event between two parties known to one another.

