A Soggy Start To The Festive Season

Covering period of Thursday 19 - Monday 23 December

The countdown to Christmas Day is well and truly on, however, with MetService forecasting a wet start to the Christmas break the festive spirit may be dampened a little over the next four days.

A Heavy Rain Watch for northern Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti/Gisborne that was first issued on

Monday continues late into Thursday as a risk of downpours and thunderstorms extends into the evening. Rain has been almost continually feeding into this area since Tuesday morning due to a large area of low pressure situated out to the northeast of the North Island. Southeasterly winds from this system have been racing through Cook Strait, disrupting flights in Taranaki.

Friday, the last working day of the year for many, brings a shift in the weather. Cold southeasterly winds and wet conditions set in over the eastern South Island as the low pressure sinks southwards. The dry and sunnier spell of weather in the western and northern parts of the country comes to an end with the arrival of a broad band of rain and northerly winds from the Tasman Sea.

MetService Meteorologist Clare O’Connor adds more detail, “Where the northwesterly and southeasterly winds meet over the North Island is an area to approach with caution tomorrow, as the converging air enhances the risk of downpours of rain - and possibly even thunderstorms in these areas. For anyone setting out for their Christmas break and travelling through the central and upper North Island tomorrow afternoon and evening, adverse conditions may cause delays and disruptions to travel plans.”

Anyone waiting for a window of ideal travelling weather will be waiting until at least Monday, as the wet weather continues into the weekend for almost the entire country.

“While there will be drier spots through the weekend, rain or showers are expected right across the country at various points of the weekend – make sure you are ready for all conditions, even if you are staying home,” O’Connor says.

The best weather in the lead up to Christmas Day looks to be the two days preceding the holiday, with sunny blue skies and dry days set for most on Monday and Tuesday. While there is still almost a week to go to the big day itself, Santa has been advised to pack his wet weather suit for the big journey south, with the outlook indicating a wet Christmas Day for the west of the South Island and potentially the western North Island also.

