Ngāruawāhia Homicide: Name Release, Appeal For Information

Police conducting a homicide investigation following the death of a woman in Ngāruawāhia on Friday can now release her name.

She was 42-year-old Turipapa Tukere of Ngāruawāhia.

About 1.30pm on Friday 27 December, Police were alerted to a number people fighting on Waipa Esplanade, near the intersection of Newton Street.

Sometime later, a critically injured woman was taken to the ambulance station on Jordan Street but despite the best efforts of first responders, the woman died before she could be airlifted to hospital.

Acting Detective Inspector Andy Saunders, Waikato CIB, says Police enquiries into the circumstances leading up to her death are continuing.

“Someone who was present at that fight knows who is responsible.

“We are pleading with those people to come forward and speak to us.

“No piece of information is insignificant as we work to determine exactly what has occurred,” he says.

“We are committed to identifying who is responsible for Turipapa’s death, however we can’t do this without the support and assistance from the community and those who were present.

“There are people who know who is responsible and who are withholding information from the Police, but now is the time to do the right thing and speak to us.”

Acting Detective Inspector Saunders says an increased Police presence will remain in the area in coming days.

“We know this is unsettling for our community and those involved, and officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.

“If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now at https://webforms.police.govt.nz/en/update-report or call 105.”

Please use the reference number 241227/6958.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

