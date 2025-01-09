Beat The Heat And Stay Safe: Fence Your Pools This Summer

You’ve got your togs and towel ready for a dip in the pool, but is your barrier ready too?

Tauranga City Council is reminding private pool users to take all the necessary precautions and familiarise themselves with the fencing rules, whether the pool is permanent or portable.

Team Leader: Compliance, Denise Hyde, says keeping those around us safe is the priority.

“Pool owners have a responsibility to ensure all barriers are safe on the property. That’s gates, doors, and windows that could provide direct access to the pool area.”

There are also rules for portable above-ground pools, which are a popular choice during the warmer months.

Any pool that is 40cm or more in depth will need a fence, even if it isn’t filled all the way up. This applies even if it is intended only to be used for a short time. When a paddling pool is not in use it should be emptied and stored away safely.

“If the side walls of the temporary pool are 1.2m high, and can’t be climbed, a barrier might not be needed. But if there’s a portable ladder or stairs, they need to be fenced or removed and hidden away so small children can’t get to it,” explains Denise.

Failure to have the right barriers in place could result in fines.

“We are more focused on keeping people safe. Our pool safety compliance staff are here to help and are more than happy to offer advice specific to your pool and property.”

Installation or maintenance work may need to be carried out by local builders or pool barrier experts.

Keen to fill your pool this summer? Check the Water Watchers Plan first. If your pool needs more than 300 litres, you will need an approved Smart Water Plan between December 2024 and February 2025.

It’s free to apply for a plan and they help to manage Tauranga’s water supply. You can find more about this on our Water Watchers page on our website.

For more information about swimming pool safety barriers, visit our website.

