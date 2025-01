Fatal Crash, Clarkville

Police can confirm two people have died in a crash in Clarkville, near Kaiapoi overnight.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Butchers Road about 12:10am, and located two people deceased.

A third person in the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Butchers Road is expected to remain closed between Moodys Road and Christmas Road for much of the day, while repairs to a power pole take place.

