Consultation On Local Waters Bylaw Begins

Community members are being invited to have their say on a draft Local Waters Combined Bylaw, with the opening today of formal consultation.

The draft bylaw brings rules about drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and trade waste into one place, making it easier for businesses and the public to understand and comply with them.

It protects public health and safety, safeguards the environment and helps Horowhenua District plan for future growth.

While much of its content comes from combining existing bylaws there are changes, with the addition of stormwater regulations and a new registration requirement for businesses.

‘The proposed Bylaw is relevant to many in our community, from businesses to homeowners and rural residents,’ says Chief Executive Monique Davidson.

'We rely on your feedback to fine-tune these regulations and ensure they meet the needs of our community, so please have your say.’

To find out more about the proposed Local Waters Bylaw and make a submission, visit Let’s Kōrero, the Council's online engagement platform, at letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/localwaterscombinedbylaw. Submissions close on Friday 14 March 2025.

If enacted, the bylaw will replace the current Trade Waste Bylaw 2015 and Water Supply Bylaw 2020 as well as the revoked Wastewater Bylaw 2015, and introduce stormwater regulations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

