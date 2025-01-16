Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Waitaria Bay Jetty To Be Closed

Thursday, 16 January 2025, 9:15 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Waitaria Bay jetty, courtesy of Bayleys. Photo/Supplied.

A routine inspection has found some of the structural components in the Waitaria Bay jetty in the Marlborough Sounds have deteriorated significantly since its last inspection in mid-2023.

Marlborough Roads Transport Recovery Manager Steve Murrin said the old jetty was well past its prime.

“Unfortunately over the last 18 months the deterioration has accelerated quickly. Our contracted inspectors WSP have recommended the jetty be closed immediately. Council and Marlborough Roads support their recommendation.”

The identified defects include failed corbels (supports) and loss of piles and bolted connections, Mr Murrin said.

“Unfortunately in certain conditions, such as rough seas, overloading or a vessel strike, these defects could cause a sudden collapse of the jetty. If the jetty were to remain open to the public there is a high risk to the safety of its users.”

“Signage and barriers will be put in place as soon as possible.”

Mr Murrin noted that the resource consent process to replace the jetty was well underway.

“We hope a new jetty will be able to be constructed later this year, if all goes to plan with the design and construction process.”

In the meantime, it’s recommended that users use the nearby jetty at Fish Bay.

Mr Murrin said work is underway to determine if, with minor repairs, the jetty could be reopened until construction of the new jetty starts.

The jetty was damaged in the August 2022 storm. A landslide lifted the section of the jetty closest to land and shunted the seaward portion of the jetty forward. At the time, some emergency maintenance was undertaken to reopen it, with a load restriction of five people at a time on the jetty imposed.

A drop-in meeting on Sounds transport issues will be held at the Portage Resort on Thursday 20 February from 2pm to 4pm.

