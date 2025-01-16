Thieves Endanger Public By Stealing Road Safety Fencing Worth $75k

(Photo/Supplied)

Auckland Transport (AT) is appealing for information and dashcam footage to track down missing road safety fencing stolen from a ridge road in Albany.

More than 60 fence panels have been stolen from atop a newly built retaining wall, between Silver Moon Road and the raised pedestrian crossing on Gills Road in Albany.

Around 50 fence panels were stolen at the end of last year and more were taken last week. This follows the theft of 10 panels from a recently repaired Glenvar Road site early in November.

In total 76 panels have been stolen from around the North Shore area costing around $75,000 to replace.

(Photo/Supplied)

Uzra Casuri Balouch, from the Upper Harbour Local Board, was invited to the site by outraged local residents and says all the panels were recently installed for pedestrian safety.

“The appalling theft of these panels has put the public’s safety at risk, as these fences were protecting pedestrians from the drop-off of a steep embankment. The theft is also a significant cost to Auckland ratepayers, as the stolen fencing is collectively worth $75,000.”

AT says the large black metal pool-like fencing panels would require at least two people to dismantle, and their removal would have required a vehicle and taken a fair amount of time.

“We’re disgusted by the actions of these thieves, and all the thefts have been reported to the New Zealand Police, and the incidents are currently being investigated,” Casuri Balouch says.

(Photo/Supplied)

If members of the public have any information or vehicle dashcam footage relating to these incidents, please contact AT’s customer contact centre on 09 355 3553 or report the matter to the NZ Police.

