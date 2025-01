State Highway 6 Closed Following Crash, Thomsons Crossing - Southern

State Highway 6/Winton Lorneville Highway is currently closed near Gap Road East following a serious crash.

The crash involved two vehicles and was reported at around 5:40pm.

Two people have been critically injured, and a further four have sustained minor injuries.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

