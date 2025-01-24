Road Closed, SH2, Ormond - Eastern

Matawai Road/SH2 is closed following a serious crash in Ormond this afternoon.

Police were alerted to a two vehicle crash near Hatten Lane at around 1.10pm.

Initial enquiries suggest there are injuries.

The road is closed while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene.

Southbound traffic has diversions however is not suitable for large trucks. There are no diversions for northbound traffic.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, use alternate routes and expect delays.

