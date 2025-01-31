Fire Restrictions Eased In Parts Of Mid-South Canterbury

Map/Supplied

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has revoked the restrictions on lighting outdoor fires in the lower-lying areas of Mid-South Canterbury from 8am on Friday 31 January.

Mid-South Canterbury District Manager Rob Hands says that as fire danger has eased in these areas after recent rainfall, they are now back in an open fire season until further notice.

In a restricted fire season, people need a permit from Fire and Emergency to light an outdoor fire.

In an open season, permits are not needed, but people are asked to take reasonable precautions when lighting fires.

"As well as the rain we’ve now had, the outlook for the next few weeks is cooler and damper, which means there’s less chance of a wildfire starting and spreading through vegetation," Rob Hands says.

The areas in Mid-South Canterbury which have moved to an open fire season include Cattle Creek, Waihaorunga, Waimate Coastal, Waimate, Timaru Coastal, Albury, Cannington, Clayton, Geraldine Plains, Mt Somers, Ashburton Plains, and Ashburton Coastal.

The Mackenzie Basin and high country - including Rangitata and Rakaia Gorges, and Ashburton Lakes - remain in a restricted fire season, as those areas continue to be affected by hot, dry conditions.

Rob Hands says people should not become careless with fires, just because the season has changed.

"While rain has reduced the fire risk in the low-lying areas, people must take care to prevent unwanted fires getting started," he says.

"Even if you are in an open season, you should go to www.checkitsalright.nz to see if it’s safe to have an outdoor fire at your location."

