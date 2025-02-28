Police Urge Parents To Be Vigilant After Sentencing In Dunedin

Dunedin Police urge parents to be aware of the potential risks facing young people online after the sentencing of a 23-year-old man who posed as a young person online to deceive other children into sending sexualised content.

The man was sentenced on 21 February to three years imprisonment.

Detective Sergeant Reece Munro says Police were able to hold this offending to account thanks to the help of the victims.

"The strength and bravery from these victims who came forward to assist in the prosecution of this offender cannot be overstated.

"Unfortunately, this sentencing serves as a reminder that this offending continues, and we urge parents to ensure they take the appropriate steps in keeping their kids safe online.

"We want parents to be alert of the possible risks, but not alarmed."

Police encourage parents and caregivers to educate themselves on this topic so they can have open and regular conversations with their young people about the dangers online.

This is the most important tip we can give to ensure parents can promote healthy online habits and can verify who their children are communicating with and befriending online.

Parents, caregivers, and young people can access more resources at www.keepitrealonline.govt.nz(link is external)

For parents and caregivers:

• Supervision is essential. This means knowing what your children are doing online, who they are interacting with, and what platforms, apps, or games they are using.

• Check privacy settings. We recommend parents and caregivers research and understand app settings, including privacy settings. This can include turning off location settings, setting profiles to private, or turning off chat functions.

• Long term impact. Offenders will often use tactics such as fear or shame to manipulate young people, and make them feel alienated or trapped, like they cannot escape the situation. These situations can be very distressing and can have long term impacts and need to be addressed appropriately.

• Report suspicious behaviour. Make a report and seek help and support.

For victims:

• Stop talking to the offender and avoid sending any more images or videos – even if they are threatening you. Once you have complied with their demands, there is nothing preventing them from targeting you again.

• Save all the online chat, immediately take screenshots. This is important for making a report to the Police, we need all the evidence that you can gather.

• Report the content and person’s profile to the platform and request the content is removed.

• Block the profile.

Where to report offending:

• To report any offending to Police, please call 111 in an emergency, and for non-emergencies, online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Make a Report” or by calling 105.

• If you would like advice and support from Netsafe, text ‘Netsafe’ to 4282 or call for free on 0508 NETSAFE (0508 638 723). You can also report online at netsafe.org.nz/report or by email at help@netsafe.org.nz(link sends e-mail).

