Sneezeweed: A Tiny Hero Of Kawau Island

If you’ve ever wandered through the tracks and paths of Kawau Island, you may have come across a small, unassuming herb with delicate daisy-like flowers; it’s called sneezeweed (Centipeda minima subsp. minima), a native herb that thrives in the most unexpected of places.

But don’t let its resilience fool you; sneezeweed is a nationally threatened species that’s an expert at making a home in disturbed wet or damp environments where competition from other plants is minimal and the stronghold it made for itself on Kawau Island is particularly significant.

This project an important part of the Auckland region's biodiversity because we value diverse ecosystems of plants and want to ensure the long-term survival of threatened plants.

Auckland Council has established permanent monitoring plots within the Department of Conservation reserve on the island, to track the plant’s progress ahead of a plan to remove “browsing animals” (on Kawau Island these are possums and wallabies) from the island.

Auckland Council’s Principal Specialist - Natural Environment Operations Lisa Tolich says the removal of wallabies is a huge win for native biodiversity.

“We need to ensure species like sneezeweed continue to have the conditions they need to survive on the island,” Ms Tolich says.

“By closely monitoring these populations, we can respond with management strategies to support them if necessary.”

Auckland Council botanists recently revisited the monitoring plots, first established in November 2024. They will continue to collect data from the plots every January to assess the health and spread of sneezeweed in the absence of browsing animals.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

By tracking its progress year after year, botanists will be able to determine if any specialised interventions are needed to support the plant’s survival as the Kawau ecosystem evolves.

Auckland Council’s Senior Regional Advisor (Flora) Emma Simpkins explains sneezeweed has a unique ecology; it likes to get its feet wet and thrives in disturbed damp environments like tracks and paths.

“In other locations, mowing or periodic track maintenance helps sustain its habitat.

“With the potential removal of browsing pests, we’ll need to manage this carefully to ensure sneezeweed doesn’t decline due to lack of disturbance.”

So, if you happen to be strolling around Kawau Island and spot a small pink tag on a metal stake, take a moment to appreciate the hidden work behind it. These markers indicate one of the permanent monitoring plots, where botanists are collecting essential information to protect this rare native herb.

Sneezeweed may be small, but it’s a vital piece of the puzzle when it comes to understanding the delicate balance of New Zealand’s ecosystems. As we continue to monitor and support its survival, it’s a reminder of how even the tiniest plants play a role in the environment.

The plant is also found in smaller populations in Tawharanui, Te Hauturu-o-Toi / Little Barrier and Aotea / Great Barrier.

To find out more about this project click here

Read this and other stories on OurAuckland

© Scoop Media

