Manawatū-Whanganui Coastal Zone Moves To Restricted Fire Season

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency New Zealand

The Coastal zone of the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Manawatū-Whanganui District will move from a prohibited to restricted fire season from 8am, Wednesday 26 March.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an outdoor fire must go to www.checkitsalright.nz and apply for a fire permit authorised by Fire and Emergency.

Manawatū-Whanganui District Manager Nigel Dravitzki says recent rain and cooler temperatures have lowered the fire risk throughout the district.

"We haven’t attended any significant fires in the Coastal zone in the past two weeks," he says.

"This is due to both the easing of fire conditions, but also people adhering to the total fire ban in the area.

Nigel Dravitzki says the lifting of the prohibited fire season does not mean every day is safe to light a fire for permit holders.

"There are differing fire seasons depending on what part of the Manawatū-Whanganui District you are in, so you must go to www.checkitsalright.nz to see if you need a permit, and apply for one if you do.

"Once you have an approved permit, you should also go to www.checkitsalright.nz and check it is safe to light your fire on the day you are planning to do so.

"This will ensure that we don’t have any unwanted fires escaping and needing our crews to respond."

© Scoop Media

