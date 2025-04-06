NZ Transport Agency And Ashburton District Council Working Together On Second Ashburton Bridge

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and Ashburton District Council in recent days signed an agreement to manage the construction of the second Ashburton bridge and connecting road as one project. NZTA will tender the full work package as a design and build project later this year.

The NZTA board officially approved the project at its meeting in the past week, allowing the work on the ground to now get underway, says NZTA’s Acting Director Regional Relationships Ian Duncan.

Central Government will fund the 360-metre bridge plus embankments from Chalmers Ave to Carters Terrace. Ashburton District Council will fund the connecting local road from Carters Terrace to Grahams Road.

“This second bridge is so important for our community,” says Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown. “I’m excited all the necessary paperwork to get it started is now signed and sealed. The agreement Council has signed with NZTA means we will soon see and approve concept plans for the second bridge and connecting road, and then have regular meetings during the construction period to ask questions and ensure it is done in a timely manner.”

Ashburton District Council has been buying property for the project since a land designation was confirmed in 2014, and the bridge and connecting road are shown in the District Plan.

Mayor Brown said the project could be completed away from existing traffic routes, given it will be part of a new local road network, without major disruption to residents and travellers.

“There’ll be a roundabout at the intersection of South Street and Chalmers Avenue, and another at the end of the new connecting road and Grahams Road, and a footpath on the Tinwald side of the new road.

“We’re looking forward to seeing physical works starting as early as possible in 2026, and Council will have a better idea of how much the road section will cost once the tender process is complete.”

Council will talk with the community about how it will fund the road construction once the costs are known, Mr Brown says.

“The most important thing for everyone to know is that this project can finally begin, and our town will be a lot more resilient and our roads much safer when it is complete.”

NZTA’s Ian Duncan says he is pleased to see progress on this project, acknowledging the second bridge will provide significant resilience and new road connection across the Ashburton/Hakatere River, using modern design and build techniques.

The 2021 flood highlighted the vulnerability of the existing SH1 Ashburton bridge and the wider state highway network, so a second bridge provides insurance in the event the SH1 bridge is unable to be used for whatever reason.

Ashburton people may see geotechnical investigations underway on site in coming days and weeks and the start of the procurement and tendering process.

