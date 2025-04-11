Historic War Medal Of Teacher Presented To New Plymouth Boys' High School

New Plymouth Boys' High School (NPBHS) has proudly been presented with the British War Medal 1914-1918 awarded posthumously to Corporal Vincent John Baird Hall, a beloved teacher and Gallipoli solider.

The medal, which had been missing for over a century, was discovered by chance on an online auction by Simon Strombom of the New Zealand Remembrance Army. It has now found a permanent home at the school where Hall once taught.

Detail portrait of Corporal Vincent John Baird Hall, 10/651, Wellington Infantry Battalion, New Zealand Expeditionary Force, 1914 (Photo/Supplied)

The assembly, attended by students, faculty, alumni, and members of the community, highlighted the enduring legacy of Hall, who served in the Wellington Infantry Regiment, New Zealand Expeditionary Force (NZEF), during World War I.

“Before joining the war, Hall was a significant figure at the school, known for his dedication to education and his role as a coach of the shooting team. He taught classes until the day he left for Trentham army training camp, will the students all going to the train station to see him off.

“He took part in the landing at Gallipoli in April 1915, but in the following month was severely wounded in the thigh. Other soldier’s said that even after being wounded he cracked jokes and tried not to make a fuss - he even insisted that there were worse cases of wounded soldiers that should be taken care of first,” says Simon.

Sadly, he later died of his wounds on the 2nd of June 1915 and was buried in Alexandria (Chatby) Military and War Memorial Cemetery, Egypt.

Today was not just about remembering Corporal Hall as a soldier, but also as a pillar of our school's history - a mentor, a leader, and a hero in the fullest sense," says Sam Moore, Headmaster of NPBHS.

"This medal represents more than his military service; it symbolizes the profound influence he had on his students and the values he instilled in them – those of courage, commitment, and community that remain at the core of our school ethos," Sam said.

The medal was discovered late last year on TradeMe by Simon.

"Securing this medal felt like reclaiming a piece of the school's soul. It's a tangible connection to our past and a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who walked these corridors." says Simon, who is also an alumnus of NPBHS.

The newly mounted medal display complements a portrait of Corporal Hall, detailed narratives of his life, his contributions to the school, and his service in the war.

Positioned prominently in the school, the exhibit serves as an educational tool and a focal point for reflection. Headmaster Moore emphasized the contemporary relevance of the display.

"In today's world, it's crucial for our students to have grounding elements that connect them to the past. Corporal Hall's story and his medal teach them about resilience and the impact one individual can have on a community.

“It's a profound lesson in character and history, delivered through the legacy of a man who once stood where they now stand," says Sam.

The assembly concluded with a moment of silence for all fallen soldiers, after which the community was invited to view the medal display, presented last year by the Remembrance Army.

“I hope for future generations of young men, the story of Corporal Hall and the returned medal will be a source of inspiration and a cornerstone of the school’s rich heritage,” said Simon.

