Sunday, 1 December 2019, 12:33 pm
Press Release: Riverton Community Arts Centre

Marta Brash Enrich Your Life with Colour Art Exhibition
For Immediate Release


Christina The Mysterious $1990.00

A minimum of 80 hours work has gone into creating Cristina The Mysterious. Marta Brash will exhibit around 70 pieces for her exhibition Enrich Your Life with Colour to be held January 11th till 9th February 2020. The opening for this exhibition will be at the Riverton Community Arts Centre on the 10th January 2020 at 7pm.

Marta was born in Hungary and studied art and music at school. She thought she would become a piano teacher. However at 20 she decided to study interior design and weaving. For fifteen years Marta ran an interior design business.

In Budapest Marta created tailor made wooden cabinets, small furniture, wool rugs and wool wall hangings. She exhibited at Craft and Art Exhibitions in Europe, Germany, France and Italy.

Since moving to New Zealand, Marta has focused on running her home staging business and working as an artist. The 2020 art exhibition features art with strong dynamic colours. "I believe that colours influence the quality of your life. The light, strong and vivid colours give you clam, hope, good moods and happiness, while dark, greyish colours make you depressed and sad."

With 70 pieces on display, there will be something for everyone. Smaller pieces will be available to purchase as cash and carry and larger works on sale being available after the exhibition has finished.

For more information or to interview Marta please contact the Riverton Community Arts Centre.
info@rivertonarts.org.nz

