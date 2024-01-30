Te Rā O Waitangi - Waitangi Day Activities At The National Library

A range of exciting activities have been planned for the public to commemorate Te Rā o Waitangi – Waitangi Day this year at the National Library in Wellington from 9am to 4pm, Tuesday 6 February 2024.

Come and visit He Tohu, a joint exhibition by Archives New Zealand and the National Library, that features the nine original sheets of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The document room, He Whakapapa Kōrero, also houses He Whakaputanga – the 1835 Declaration of Independence and the 1893 Women’s Suffrage Petition.

Entry is free to the National Library and all tours and workshops.

National Library’s Director of Public Engagement, Alison McIntyre describes the activities as "a real family day for all ages, with lots of activities on offer to learn more about Waitangi Day. It's a day to reflect and learn about Te Tiriti, its meaning and how it has shaped us as a nation in many different ways."

National Library’s E Oho! Waitangi Series continues the discussion and learnings related to Te Tiriti and te ao Māori throughout the year, with 2024 events – including Matariki and Māhuru Māori – being planned.

Due to ongoing construction of the new archival facility, the interpretive exhibition that accompanies the He Tohu documents is temporarily unavailable.

Join our kaiārahi for fun workshops, He Tohu tours and Te Wehenga talks in te reo Pākehā (English language), te reorua (bilingual), or te reo rūmaki (reo Māori) throughout the day.

Guided tour times:

Te reo Pākehā (English) tours:

30 minute He Tohu tours: 9:30am, 10:30am, 11:00am, 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:00pm, 2:30pm, 3:00pm.

tours: 9:30am, 10:30am, 11:00am, 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:00pm, 2:30pm, 3:00pm. 15 minute Te Wehenga kōrero: 10:00am, 2:00pm.

Te reorua (bilingual te reo Māori and English) tours:

30 minute He Tohu tour and Te Wehenga kōrero: 10:00am, 2:00pm

Te reo rūmaki (te reo Māori) tours:

40 minute He Tohu and Te Wehenga kōrero: 12:00pm.

Workshops:

Whakahua reo Māori me ngā waiata – Pronounciation and waiata workshop : 11:00am to 11:40am.

: 11:00am to 11:40am. Ngā Kemu! Games Session : 1:00pm to 1:30pm

: 1:00pm to 1:30pm Representing Te Tiriti: 1:30pm to 2:10pm

1:30pm to 2:10pm Te Tiriti timeline and quiz: 2:30pm to 3:00pm.

Throughout the day, historical film footage compiled by Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision showing Waitangi commemorations will be screening on loop.

Te Āmiki, the National Library shop, and HOME Café will also be open on Waitangi Day.

