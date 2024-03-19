Global Photography And Arts Take Centre Stage This April At Studio One Toi Tū

Auckland Zinefest in collaboration with Chilean collective, Colectivo Narval, present f.stop Photo Fair – a new event celebrating photography with a community kaupapa. Expect a photography exhibition with submissions from around the world, plus a day of talks, activities, stalls selling photo zines and books, photo prints, cameras and film.

Beloved creative hub, Studio One Toi Tū in Grey Lynn is kindly opening its doors and hosting f.stop on Saturday 27 April from 12pm to 6pm.

Auckland Zinefest Chair, Catalina Nuñez-Elevancini said, “We are excited to bring the same welcoming environment for creatives we see at our annual Auckland Zinefest to the local photography community. f.stop will be an opportunity for seasoned and budding photographers to experiment, exchange ideas and meet other artists as well as another innovative event to add to the cultural calendar here in Tāmaki Makaurau!”

Fernanda Venegas, one of the three members of Colectivo Narval says, “I’m used to seeing many photography markets in Chile and felt the need to create more opportunities for photographers in New Zealand to meet and show their work. These kinds of events are what keeps the community alive and encourages new creatives to get involved.”

Photographers are invited to apply for a stall to sell and showcase their work and participate in the projected photo exhibition with the theme of ‘long distance’; a fitting concept as photography becomes a means of connection across geographical separation.

You can keep up to date with event announcements, zine artist profiles and more on the Auckland Zinefest Facebook, Instagram, and website. High-res imagery is attached to the body of the email and more images can be downloaded from https://bit.ly/490KHO9

