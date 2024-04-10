Agfest Going Ahead On West Coast

Organisers of the West Coast’s biggest annual event say it will be going ahead this Friday and Saturday.

Andy Thompson says hundreds of exhibitors have converged on Greymouth for the annual Agfest event. The predicted weather event in South Westland centred at least 200 km south of Greymouth Aerodrome should be largely through by Friday’s public opening at 8.30am.

“We reckon Coasters are pretty used to donning a raincoat and taking advantage of this fantastic event and it’s not going to put them off,” he says.

“While we feel for those who might struggle with the storm down south, this event is vital to the West Coast economy. Agfest gives farmers and townies alike a chance to see and hear about the latest technologies, tractors, products and services - it’s our Coast equivalent of Field Days and attracts thousands of people.

West Coast organisers will continue to work with all exhibitors to make sure they have a safe and successful Agfest.

“If anyone is concerned they have our details, or visit www.agfest.co.nz.

“We’re all set with good roads and paths and plenty of shelter from showers. We will see everyone at the show!”

