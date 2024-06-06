First-Time Filmmakers Triumph With "Tararua S-K" Winning Best Human Interest Film At Toronto Documentary Film Festival

A New Chapter Unfolds as the Acclaimed Documentary Joins Air New Zealand's Inflight Entertainment

WELLINGTON, JUNE 4, 2024: First-time filmmakers Andy Carruthers and Hans Weston from Wellington have achieved remarkable success with their documentary, "Tararua S-K" The film has won the prestigious Best Human Interest Film award at the Toronto Documentary Film Festival and has been selected for Air New Zealand's inflight entertainment, starting August 2024.

"Tararua S-K" captures the rich history and legacy of the Tararua S-K traverse, an 80-kilometer route through New Zealand's Tararua Range. The documentary celebrates the 60th anniversary of this formidable journey, intertwining stunning cinematography, archival footage, and poignant interviews to bring to life the stories of those who have tackled this enduring challenge. The film features Sir Graeme Dingle, KNZM MBE, one of New Zealand's most famous adventurers, who shares his insights and experiences, adding a layer of depth and authenticity to the narrative.

The Toronto Documentary Film Festival accolade highlights the film's profound narrative and its ability to resonate with a global audience. With its upcoming inclusion in Air New Zealand's entertainment lineup, "Tararua S-K" will inspire and captivate a broader audience, showcasing New Zealand's rugged beauty and the adventurous spirit of its people.

"God damn son that shit was LIT! Finally got around to watching it last night. Wow! Really, really impressed! That’s Jimmy Chin level awesomeness!! Well done! Did you guys win?? Thanks again for sharing this with me. Man I enjoyed that." — Latest Review

"The S-K film is a great reminder that life is full of epic adventures just waiting to be had, some are even potentially on your doorstep if you just open your eyes to seek it out. What’s your next adventure!?"

"The Tararua range is a priceless asset to Aotearoa and the film ‘Tararua S-K’ captures it perfectly. As for the people who run the length of the range, there is a touch of Forest Gump in all of us. Barking!" — Sir Graeme Dingle, KNZM MBE

"The first thing I did when I got home last night was buy it and watch it again….a rich tapestry that brought the Tararua community together with loving care" — Tim Sutton

"Just watched your SK movie and loved it. Got the hairs up on my neck! Thanks for your Mahi doing this and capturing it so well."

The film not only documents the evolution of the Tararua S-K route but also underscores the deep connection between adventurers and the landscape. It is a tribute to those who have embraced the challenge and an inspiration for future adventurers to push their limits.

For further information, visit https://tararuask.com/press/ or contact Andy Carruthers at Andy@TararuaSK.com or 0212446051.

About Tararua S-K: "Tararua S-K" is a documentary directed by Andy Carruthers, chronicling the history and legacy of the Tararua S-K traverse. Celebrating its 60th anniversary, the film combines breathtaking cinematography, archival footage, and intimate interviews to showcase the evolution of this challenging mountain adventure.

© Scoop Media

