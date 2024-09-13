Aitchison Eases Into A New Paralympic Record At Paris 2024

Inside the Stade de France, Paralympian #211 Danielle Aitchison opened her quest in the Women’s 200m T36 by setting a new Paralympic record of 28.21,taking0.10 off the previous record and cruising to victory in heat two. She topped the qualifiers for the final later today (Sunday 1 September NZT) at 22:31.

Aitchison, who set a world record when claiming Women’s200m T64 gold at the Kobe 2024 Para Athletics World Championships in May, looked to be running well within herself as she eased down to the finish line. The next fastest qualifier was Shi Yiting of China in a time of 28.87.

Danielle Aitchison played a range of sports during childhood but only discovered Para athletics in her teenage years. Born with Cerebral palsy and a hearing impairment, her talent for sprinting was quickly realised and on her international debut at the Dubai 2019 Para Athletics World Championships she earned a stunning silver medal in the Women’s 200m T36. Danielle went on to claim silver and bronze medals in in the Women’s 200m T36 and Women’s 100m T36, respectively, at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

About the New Zealand Paralympic Team

The NZ Paralympic Team in Paris 2024 boasts 25 Para athletes across eight Para sports.

The NZ Paralympic Team is one of New Zealand’s most successful sport teams, consistently performing on the world stage. In Tokyo 2020, the Team placed fourth in the world per capita, with 97 percent of the Team having top eight finishes.

NZ Paralympic Team strives to challenge perceptions towards disability, showcasing high performance athletes who prove anything is possible.

Since Tel Aviv 1968 Paralympic Games, 227 New Zealand Paralympians have been part of New Zealand Paralympic Teams competing at 26 Paralympic Games (14 summer and 12 winter) winning a staggering 236 medals (201 in summer and 35 in winter).

Paralympics New Zealand’s marketing campaign, “We’ll Give You Something To Talk About” is designed to challenge perceptions and encourage New Zealanders to support and celebrate New Zealand Paralympians and Para athletes at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

How to watch

TVNZ will broadcast the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in New Zealand. Paris 2024 will see the most extensive coverage for a Paralympic Games in New Zealand to date. This will include coverage on TVNZ 1 from 7.30pm, five dedicated TVNZ+ pop-up channels covering live and delayed content, plus replays and highlights.

About Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ)

Paralympics New Zealand is the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) for New Zealand. We are a charity and our overall vision is ‘Transforming lives through Para sport’. As a member of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), we are part of a worldwide social change movement, which uses the power of sport to positively influence community perceptions of disabled people and to promote a more diverse and inclusive society.

To do this, we support and celebrate the achievements of Para athletes at international and national competitions all year round. Every two years, we lead New Zealand teams to the Paralympic Games. We also work in the local community to advocate for sport to become more accessible for disabled people and to support the creation of more systems and programmes to enable participation in Para sport.

Our funding comes from a mix of public donations, fundraisers, philanthropic partners, commercial partners, plus government and community grants, which together make our Para sport, community and advocacy programmes possible.

