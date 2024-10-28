Disabled Artists Theatre Festival (DAT Fest) Returns For 2024 With Expanded Programme

Photo/Supplied

October 22, 2024

The Disabled Artists Theatre Festival (DAT Fest) is back for its third year, with a dynamic two-week programme running from 2 – 17 November, at Te Auaha, Wellington. Co-directed by disabled powerhouses Creatif Kate (she/her) and Susan Williams (they/them), the 2024 festival promises to be the most inclusive yet, run by a full D/deaf, disabled, and neurodiverse (DDN) team behind the scenes.

This year’s programme is brimming with events for the community and its allies, featuring comedy, music, cabaret, dance, poetry, networking, exhibitions, art workshops, a book launch, and even taxidermy.

DAT Fest’s mission is clear: to provide accessible opportunities for DDN performers and creatives to upskill, showcase their talents, and connect with peers while centering intersectionality, inclusivity, and a human rights-based approach – especially aligned with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the #NothingAboutUsWithoutUs movement.

Since its inception in 2022, DAT Fest has achieved remarkable growth. From winning a Wellington Theatre Award for social change in its first year to organizing a festival in just six weeks in 2023, the team now enters 2024 with Creative New Zealand funding and additional support from Arts Access Aotearoa. This support has enabled new accessibility initiatives, including shuttle services from Te Papa and Wellington Train Station, addressing the challenges of limited accessible parking in the CBD.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Inclusion and access are core to our kaupapa,” says Susan Williams. “We want as many people as possible to enjoy this festival without the worry of transport or parking barriers. This year’s festival is for everyone, and with shuttle services, ticket prices starting at $5, and the support of our Wellbeing Wingpeople, we’re committed to making sure that’s a reality.”

Other festival highlights include “relaxed” performances where audiences can move freely and get comfortable, fidget toys for neurodiverse attendees, and audio description and New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) available at most shows and workshops.

Looking to the future, Kate has ambitious plans to transform DAT Fest into a year-round support network for DDN artists. “I want people to spend the year doing workshops, preparing acts, and meeting other artists, so they’re truly ready to showcase their work at the festival,” she says.

Kate and Susan also acknowledge the enthusiasm from allies in the arts sector. “It’s been brilliant,” says Susan. “So many people want to make their own practices more accessible and reach disabled audiences. It’s great to introduce people to new skills like audio description.”

The festival was born in response to the cancellation of Disability Pride Week, with Kate and Susan determined to fill that gap and create a space for the immense talent within the DDN community. Now, with the current political climate affecting disability services and funding, the festival has become an important platform for advocacy.

“The degradation of people who don’t fit the government’s agenda is brutal,” says Kate. “Enforced poverty shouldn’t be the norm for disabled people who deserve full, rich lives.”

“Our fledgling ministry has been gutted, and funding cut with no warning,” adds Susan. “But what gives me hope is those out there working to mitigate the damage and hold this government to account. Kia Kaha.”

