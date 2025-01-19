Australia Crowned The Winner In Debut ITM New Zealand Grand Prix

Photo / Supplied

Waitematā Harbour and the most exciting racing on water put on a stunning showcase today, with Australia crowned the winner of the inaugural ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix l Auckland.

The day was off to a turbulent start with Denmark almost capsizing and Canada ruled out before racing began with an injury to flight controller Billy Gooderham in the practice laps. Once racing was underway, the sold-out crowd was treated to a ‘Super Sunday Special’ with three fleet races before Aussies proved too good for Spain and Emirates Great Britain in the three-up Final.

Australian Driver and CEO Tom Slingsby praised his team after a tough day on the water.

“We are just stoked the way we sailed,” Slingsby said. “We sailed our best this weekend and our best is good enough to beat anyone I feel so I'm glad we got to showcase it.”

“Honestly, we had so many moments out there. We're an experienced team and we've got a pretty tight-knit unit, but we still had a few issues. My hat's off to the new teams and inexperienced teams in those conditions because that was some of the hardest sailing I've ever done on that short track with those puffs and gusts.”

The Black Foils were unable to pull off a fairytale performance on home waters, missing out on the top-three and a final’s berth.

New Zealand Driver and CEO Peter Burling said it was a frustrating day with boat issues hindering their run up to the start line on the first two races of the day, but praised the weekend’s showcase on home soil.

“For us it was a really frustrating day,” Pete said. “It felt like each day we really progressed forward during the day and got better and better as we got more comfortable, but it wasn’t quite enough. We’re really excited with the way the team is going – now, we just have to take the next event off the Aussies on their home turf.”

“The venue and the crowd and conditions were absolutely amazing, we absolutely love racing here and what a cool spot to do it. I think it's really a showcase for SailGP of where these events are heading and how much excitement is growing behind it.”

Reflecting on the event, SailGP CEO and co-founder Sir Russell Coutts said, “This weekend in Auckland has been an incredible showcase for our sport – with thousands of spectators, passionate fans and top-flight racing, right in the heart of the city. We’re enormously grateful for the support of the city, our partners, fans and local stakeholders in making the inaugural ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix’s Auckland debut an event we won’t soon forget.”

How it unfolded:

Australia took the start in race five rounding the first mark in a confident first position. Dylan Fletcher’s Emirates Great Britain put up a great fight, neck and neck across the later marks, but Slingsby’s Australia held on for the win. After a slow start, the Black Foils fought hard to move up to fourth.

Race six saw the Australians again take the start in a race marked with thrills and spills as the team sped around the race track in the gusty and changeable conditions. With another race looking to go their way, a dip at the final mark saw Australia slow to a virtual stop allowing Rockwell Denmark to seize the opportunity, moving from third into first place.

All was on the line in the final fleet race of the day with the Black Foils tantalizingly close to making the winner-takes-all final with only three points separating Denmark, Spain and New Zealand. Despite a slightly better start, the home team failed to capitalise early in the race and although grit and determination got them up the fleet to a respectable second behind Rockwell Denmark, it wasn’t enough.

The Final saw Australia, Emirates Great Britain and Spain up in the winner-takes-all final. Even with much more room on the racetrack, the teams still remained neck-and-neck with Australia taking the first mark and keeping the lead for the majority of the race to produce their first victory of the 2025 Rolex SailGP Championship season.

Season 2025 of the Rolex SailGP Championship is now off to Sydney for the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix | Sydney on February 8th and 9th.

ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland - FINAL RESULTS:

1 - Australia

2 - Spain

3 - Emirates Great Britain

4 - New Zealand

5 - Rockwool Denmark

6 - Red Bull Italy

7 - Switzerland

8 - Germany SailGP Team presented by Deutsche Bank

9 - Mubadala Brazil

10 - Canada

11 - USA



2025 Rolex SailGP Championship - STANDINGS AFTER EVENT 2:

1 - Emirates Great Britain - 17

2 - New Zealand - 17

3 - Australia - 16

4 - Spain - 16

5 - France - 10

6 - Rockwell Denmark - 10

7 - USA - 8

8 - Switzerland - 6

9 - Germany SailGP Team presented by Deutsche Bank - 6

10 - Canada - 6

11 - Red Bull Italy - 5

12 - Mubadala Brazil - 3

