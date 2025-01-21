Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Draw Made For OFC U-19 Women's Championship 2025

Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

(Photo/Supplied)

The draw for the OFC U-19 Women's Championship 2025 has been confirmed today, at the OFC Home of Football - Te Kahu o Kiwa in Auckland, New Zealand.

The holders New Zealand and hosts Tahiti have been drawn together in Group B, alongside New Caledonia and Vanuatu, whilst Fiji, Samoa, Cook Islands and the winner of the qualifying tournament comprise Group A.

The OFC U-19 Women's Championship 2025 will take place in Tahiti, from September 21 to October 4, with the qualifying tournament being hosted by Tonga, from March 7-13.

The draw for the OFC U-19 Women's Championship 2025 - Qualifying was also confirmed, which can be seen below.

