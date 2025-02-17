‘Love; Mum’ Brings A Powerful And Heartwarming Tale Of Motherhood To The Stage For NZ Tour

The struggles, joys, and unbreakable bonds of motherhood take centre stage in the new and compelling play, Love; Mum. Following a sold-out development season last year, Sela Faletolu-Fasi (writer / director / producer / actor) hits the road with an all-female Pacific cast from Christchurch to tour New Zealand; hitting the NZ Fringe Festival in Wellington, Little Andromeda Theatre in Christchurch and Basement Theatre in Auckland.

Inspired by a goodbye letter that Faletolu-Fasi wrote to her six children, the story follows five Pacific women - Joy, Finau, Racheal, Judah, and Lalelei - who meet at Mums Anonymous, a self-help group for new mothers. As they confront their individual struggles - abusive relationships, career pressures, insecurities, and anxiety - they form a sisterhood that becomes their sanctuary. Through laughter, tears, and confrontations, they discover that love has the power to heal the deepest of wounds.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Love; Mum is more than a play; it's a celebration of the shared experiences of mothers everywhere," says Faletolu-Fasi, "It's raw, honest, and unapologetically real. Audiences will see themselves and their loved ones in these characters and leave inspired by their resilience."

Bringing a message of forgiveness and restoration, Love; Mum captures the complexities of navigating life as a mother in the modern world with authenticity and grace, leaving audiences with a powerful reminder of the importance of love and community.

“…a terrific show…funny, sad, moving, incisive, joyful, vulnerable, generous… It reminds us of the loving and often hard work it takes to tend to relationships, and the need for compassion for ourselves and others.”

– Erin Harrington, Flat City Field Notes

“A beautiful show of friendship, truth, sacrifice, pride, shame and forgiveness with loads of love and humour!”

– Audience member

“…as a pāpā I walked away inspired to be a better one.”

– Audience member

Love; Mum is rated R13 due to content, themes and coarse language.

Love; Mum plays:

NZ Fringe Festival - Wellington

4 – 8 March 2025, 8pm

BATS Theatre, 1 Kent Terrace, Mount Victoria, Wellington

$25 standard // $15 concession

https://bats.co.nz/whats-on/love-mum/

Christchurch

12 – 22 March 2025, 7pm

Little Andromeda Theatre, Level 1/134 Oxford Terrace, Christchurch City Central

$30 standard // $20 concession

https://littleandromeda.co.nz/show/love-mum

Auckland

25 – 29 March, 2025, 8pm

Basement Theatre, Lower Greys Ave, Auckland

$30 standard // $20 concession

https://basementtheatre.co.nz/whats-on/love-mum

© Scoop Media

