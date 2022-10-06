Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New NZEI Te Riu Roa President Driven To Improving Children's Education

Thursday, 6 October 2022, 3:25 pm
Press Release: NZEI

The focus for the next two years for new NZEI Te Riu Roa President Mark Potter will be on ensuring that educators get the resources they need to give tamariki the education they deserve.

Mr Potter, the principal of Berhampore School in Wellington, was elected to the position yesterday (Wednesday 5 Oct.) at the end of the country’s largest education sector union’s annual conference in Rotorua. He will succeed outgoing President Liam Rutherford.

The tumuaki of Te Whata Tau o Putauaki in Kawerau, Ripeka Lessels, was elected Vice-President.

“The evidence is very clear,” Mr Potter said. “Schools, kura and learning centres do not have the resources to give our children the best education they deserve.

“That means our children need more teachers to reduce classroom ratios, more teacher aides and more specialist support for their classmates with high needs. They also need their teachers to get proper time away from classrooms to develop exciting and engaging lessons.”

Mr Potter has been a principal for 33 of his 35 years in education and said that principals also need to have their work demands reduced so they can focus attention back to their primary role – as education leaders within their schools, kura and centres.

He also has a passion for equity within education, especially focusing on children with high needs, and is an advocate for the proper resourcing for their families and educators that will help them achieve their potential.

Mr Potter also acknowledged the economic stress that many people are facing with inflation at 30-year highs and interest rates rising, which puts added pressure on whānau.

“Educators see the struggles our communities are facing every day,” he said.

“They have also been on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we need to ensure the Government starts to take concerns over their mental health and wellbeing seriously.”

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 