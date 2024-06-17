Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Teachers’ Unions Need To Stop Prioritising Politics Over Pupils

Monday, 17 June 2024, 11:29 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Responding to reports that the teachers’ unions are once again prioritising politics over pupils and opposing the recommendations made by the government’s Ministerial Advisory Group, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy said:

“Every year we spend more and more on education yet outcomes consistently continue to decline. But when an expert panel finally conducts a review of how to improve education, the Unions are up in arms – presumably because it is a threat to their very existence as cartels that capitalise off politicising education and protecting bad teachers from accountability.

“NZEI President Mark Potter seems to suggest that everything wrong in education is to do with ‘societal pressures on children’ and there’s nothing teachers can do to improve education outcomes. That kind of defeatist thinking is what got us into this mess and is standing in the way of allowing the best teachers and schools to innovate and find ways to improve that can be replicated elsewhere.

“If Mr Potter thinks continuing with the same failing methods that have seen education outcomes continually decline, perhaps he would be better off teaching at Hogwarts or whatever make-believe world he appears to be living in.”

