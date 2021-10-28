News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Southern Medical Officer Of Health Urges The Public To Get Tested If They Are Sick, Get Vaccinated And Follow Rules

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Southern District Health Board

COVID-19 is in the South Island and Southern DHB’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr Michael Butchard is urging southerners to get tested if they have any symptoms.

It is not if, but when we get a case in the Southern district and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of staying home and getting tested if people have any COVID-19 symptoms, however mild. They should either call 0800 VIRUS-19 (0800 847 8719) or their GP to arrange a COVID-19 test. Testing is quick and it’s free,” says Dr Butchard.

“With the case in Blenheim and the two cases in Christchurch there is no time for complacency - if people don’t get tested we won’t know that COVID-19 has made it to the district. The sooner we pick up the first case the sooner we can get on top of it. We don’t want a situation where a positive person has been in the community potentially spreading the disease.”

Dr Butchard also emphasises the importance of getting vaccinated. “If you haven’t had your vaccination please go and get it today.”

Vaccinations are free and available to anyone in New Zealand aged 12 and over. It’s easy to book and there are lots of places to get vaccinated including many drop in clinics. Bookings can also be made online: https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/ or by calling 0800 28 29 26.

“So far 88.3% of eligible Southern residents have had their first dose of the vaccine, and 74.5% are fully vaccinated. Southerners have done a fantastic job in getting vaccinated but we need everyone who is eligible who hasn’t already had the vaccination to do their bit. If you know whanau or friends who are hesitant, reach out to them today and have a friendly chat about why you got vaccinated.”

Getting vaccinated means you are far less likely to get really sick and have to go to hospital if you catch COVID-19. You are also less likely to pass COVID-19 on to other people. Studies show that 95% of people who have received two doses of the vaccine are protected against getting COVID-19 symptoms. If you are not vaccinated, you are eleven times more likely to die from COVID-19, and ten times more likely to be admitted to hospital.

The public are also reminded of the importance of following the Alert Level 2 rules. “The Delta strain is highly infectious, and can spread by airborne transmission. So please wear a mask when you leave the house, remember to scan everywhere you go, and don’t forget the importance of good hand hygiene. All these measures will protect yourselves and others,” says Dr Butchard.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Southern District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 