ProCare Welcomes Addition Of Astra Zeneca To COVID Vaccine Programme

ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals, has today welcomed the announcement from the Director General of Health that the Astra Zeneca vaccine has been added to New Zealand’s COVID vaccination programme.

This will now enable those few hundred individuals over the age of 18 who for medical or personal reasons are unable to receive the Pfizer vaccine to be protected against COVID-19.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “We have welcomed today’s announcement from the Director General of Health that the Astra Zeneca vaccine will be available in New Zealand from late November.

“With vaccinations of healthcare workers now mandatory under the Public health Response Order, this means that there is now an alternative option for those who would like to be protected against covid, but for various reasons are unable to get the Pfizer vaccine.

“We look forward to hearing more details around timing in due course and working closely with the Ministry to help deliver the vaccine across Tāmaki Makaurau for those that need it,” she concludes.

