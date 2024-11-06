November Mouth Cancer Action Month: A Call To General Practitioners And Dentists To Help Save Lives

November marks Mouth Cancer Action Month, an international campaign designed to increase awareness of mouth cancer, promote early detection, and encourage preventive care. The Head and Neck Cancer Support Network Trust calls on general practitioners (GPs) and dentists to be at the forefront of this critical initiative. By recognising early signs of mouth cancer, healthcare providers can play a significant role in improving patient outcomes and saving lives.

With over 300 new cases diagnosed in New Zealand each year, mouth cancer often goes undetected until it has reached an advanced stage, significantly lowering survival rates. The goal of this year's campaign is to support GPs and dentists in identifying potential symptoms early, making it easier for patients to receive timely treatment and drastically improving their chances of recovery.

Key Warning Signs to Watch For:

The Head and Neck Cancer Support Network Trust encourages healthcare professionals to familiarise themselves with these early warning signs:

Persistent mouth ulcers lasting longer than three weeks

Unexplained lumps in the mouth or neck

Red or white patches in the mouth

Difficulty swallowing or changes in speech

Numbness of the tongue or other areas of the mouth

These signs may initially appear subtle, but prompt detection and referral for further testing can be life-changing.

Dentists and GPs: Frontline Defense in Early Detection

Dentists, in particular, are uniquely positioned to spot early indicators of mouth cancer, given their routine examinations of patients’ oral health. GPs also play a critical role, often being the first point of contact when a patient notices unusual symptoms. By combining efforts, these healthcare professionals can provide an essential first line of defense against mouth cancer.

Diana Ayling, Chair of the Head and Neck Cancer Support Network Trust, underscores the significance of community-based efforts:

“With the increased focus on early detection, we hope to encourage both GPs and dentists to proactively screen and refer patients showing symptoms of mouth cancer. Early action and community support can significantly improve survival rates, giving people the best chance to beat this disease.”

How You Can Help During Mouth Cancer Action Month

Throughout November, the Head and Neck Cancer Support Network Trust is providing educational resources and outreach to both healthcare professionals and the public. GPs and dentists are encouraged to have open conversations with patients about the risks of mouth cancer, particularly for high-risk groups such as smokers and heavy drinkers.

About the Head and Neck Cancer Support Network Trust

The Head and Neck Cancer Support Network Trust is dedicated to raising awareness, providing support to those affected, and advocating for policy advancements in New Zealand. The Trust aims to foster a community of awareness, support, and action, believing that early detection and strong community ties can make a significant impact on outcomes for those facing head and neck cancers.

Website: https://www.headandneck.org.nz/

