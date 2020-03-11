Government Withholding Information In Data Breach

The Government has deliberately withheld information from the public around data taken in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Tuia250 data breach, National’s Data and Cybersecurity spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“Documents released under the Official Information Act reveal that gun licenses were also part of the Tuia250 breach but New Zealanders have never been told this.

“The Arts, Culture and Heritage Ministry knew three firearms licences had been accessed the day after the data breach was notified, as did the Prime Minister’s office. Information given to media gave extensive details on other data, but make no record of the three firearms licenses.

“In fact, the Ministry has never told the public that three firearms licenses were part of the breach. It appears they have deliberately withheld this information from New Zealanders.

“Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Jacinda Ardern has overseen more data breaches than any other Minister in this Government. She needs to explain why she has never revealed gun licenses were also a part of the Tuia250 data breach.

“Given the gun register was announced several weeks later, Jacinda Ardern needs to answer whether the Tuia250 firearms license data breach was deliberately withheld so as not to compromise plans for the register.

“A few months later there was another gun register data breach, this time with the Government’s buy back scheme.

“It’s clear New Zealanders can’t trust their Government to look after their personal details, but what’s worse, is they can’t even trust the Government to come clean and let them know when their information has been accessed illegally.”

© Scoop Media

