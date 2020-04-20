Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Must Lower Alert Level Today

Monday, 20 April 2020, 12:51 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“It is increasingly clear that the Government must lower the COVID-19 alert level today”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The health risks of COVID-19 are much lower than first thought. The Prime Minister said without the lockdown ‘tens of thousands would die,’ but the curve was flattening even before the lockdown came into effect. Economic modeller Ian Harrison has criticised the assumptions in the Government’s COVID-19 modelling, including that it had no ability to trace and isolate infected people. Adjustments like this one bring the forecast deaths from the high thousands to the low hundreds.

“On the other hand, the damage to the economy is much greater than ever imagined. Another cycle of rental payments with no revenue will finish off even more jobs and businesses. According to a former Reserve Bank economist, we might have lost $9 billion in economic activity while in lockdown.

“If three incubation cycles of lockdown have not eliminated the virus then four will further reduce it but not eliminate it. So long as it exists it can still come back. If the Government extends the lockdown, we’ll still face the prospect that we just pushed any future outbreak further into winter.

“Small and medium-sized businesses have been forgotten by the Government, who has little understanding of them. A few months back, the Government was criticising supermarkets for being a duopoly, now it has locked that duopoly in.

“The Government’s Alert Level 3 mantra is ‘safe not essential’, but many retailers won’t be given the opportunity to prove they can operate safely. It is illogical that butchers, bakers and greengrocers cannot open on a one-in-one-out basis but dairies can, while supermarkets remain open on a fifty-in-at-a-time basis. Online trading will continue to be restricted, giving Australian businesses an advantage.

“Without greater flexibility and certainty on Alert Level 3 rules, businesses that could operate safely will fold and jobs will be needlessly lost.

“The trade-off facing Cabinet today isn’t lives versus money, but lives vs. lives. Wealth equals health. In poorer countries, people die earlier. Only a few months ago, affording the same cancer drugs as wealthier Australia was one of our biggest policy debates. Cancer check-ups and other treatments missed as a result of the lockdown must be counted. Unfortunately, there may more suicides as a result of economic devastation than deaths from COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has been a missed opportunity for open government. The Government should have set up the key decisions to be made and openly invited input on its modelling rather than kept to a narrow coterie of favoured academics. That is how you harness the power of a free society, get better advice, and take people with you.

“It should have been procuring private sector solutions from Day 1. Health Minister David Clark promised a portal that would triage private sector offers such as those for rapid testing and tracing technology. We still do not have one.

“If we don’t move to Alert Level 3, it is likely to be due to a lack of progress on contact tracing. We may face a longer lockdown because the Government hasn’t been able to trace people who are ill, a key function of central government. Dr Ayesha Verrall’s damning audit of its contact tracing capabilities should be released as soon as possible.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Extend The Lockdown

Impatience can be contagious. The kids in the back seat during the lockdown – Mike Hosking, Barry Soper, David Seymour etc - keep yelling “ Are we there yet” and saying they never wanted to come on this dumb old trip anyway. Hopefully, the adults driving the car will keep on ignoring them. Because the backlash - if wrong decisions get made under pressure – will be felt mainly by vulnerable adults, and not by the kids who seem willing to accept nothing less than life being put back to normal ASAP. As if realistically, that option has ever been on the table... More>>


ALSO:



 
 


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

ALSO:



Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 