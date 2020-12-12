Parliament

Christchurch’s Newest Motorway Streets Ahead

Saturday, 12 December 2020, 3:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Transport Minister Michael Wood today marked the completion of Christchurch’s Northern Corridor motorway during the Walk or Ride Day, where locals were invited to try out the new road on foot or by bike.

The Northern Corridor connects St Albans to SH1 and the Waimakariri District and bypasses the residential suburbs of Belfast, Northwood and Redwood, which will help ease congestion on Main North Road.

Michael Wood said investing in infrastructure is a key part of the Government’s economic plan.

“The Christchurch Northern Corridor has created hundreds of jobs, helped to upskill local workers, and will continue to support the region’s economic recovery by allowing freight to move quicker to and from the Port of Lyttelton.

“We’re also laying the foundations for the future by investing in public transport infrastructure. The motorway will have T2 lanes and connect with park and rides in both Kaiapoi and Rangiora. These will have direct bus services to and from the CBD, so it’ll be easier for commuters to carpool or take the bus.

“The project has built or upgraded 15kms of separated shared paths, including the first separated access over the Waimakariri River, which gives the option of cycling safely between Christchurch and North Canterbury. By giving people real transport choices, we’re helping more people leave their car at home, which reduces congestion and emissions.

“I want to acknowledge Christchurch City Council, Waimakariri District Council and Environment Canterbury for their work alongside Waka Kotahi in making sure the supporting infrastructure and services are in place to future-proof the motorway,” Michael Wood said.

The $290 million motorway and shared path will fully open during the day on 17 December after some final finishing works are completed. On 11 January the T2 Lanes will be operational, the park and ride facilities will open and direct bus services from Kaiapoi or Rangiora to the CBD will start.

