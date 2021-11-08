Boosters Should Start Tomorrow
Monday, 8 November 2021, 5:18 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Now that booster shots have been approved, the rollout
should begin immediately for those who are due one,” says
ACT Leader David Seymour.
“I have heard of doctors
and nurses in Auckland who were vaccinated more than six
months ago. They are worried their immunity is waning and
they’ll take COVID home to their families.
“We
know that immunity decreases after six months. The doctors
who are keeping our hospitals running should be able to
count on boosters ASAP. So should the
vulnerable.
“Why would a medical professional
continue to protect our communities if we’re not
protecting them?
“The Australian TGA approved
boosters on October 27th, two weeks ago. Now that we’ve
caught up – let’s do
this.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde
Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Calls For “Freedom” From Covid Restrictions
Free markets, free minds, free choices, Freedom Days. In recent years, has any notion in the English language been so overused and so abused as “freedom?” Freedom used to be the rallying cry of the oppressed and the marginalised. Now it is the clarion call of the privileged, who feel resentful of central government and its undue concerns for those among us who have wilfully failed to optimise their options. Urban and rural, the upper 5% are yearning to break free of their chains... More>>