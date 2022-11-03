Parliament

Labour’s Biggest Fails: More Crime, Less Justice

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 3:08 pm
After five years of this Labour Government, serious crime is out of control and victims’ needs have been relegated to the back of the queue, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“Violent crime has risen 21 per cent, ram raids are up by over 500 per cent, and 2,500 more victims of serious crime wait longer than two years for justice.

“More violent crime means more shattered families. More ram raids mean more devastated small business owners and frightened communities. And delays for justice mean victims’ lives are put on hold.

“For five years, Labour has failed to prioritise public safety, hold offenders to account and support victims to overcome the trauma that crime inflicts.

“By repealing the Three Strikes law, the Government is shortening prison time for our worst, repeat offenders and letting them back into our communities sooner than they otherwise would be.

“While dangerous crime has been soaring under Labour, their justice priorities are instead focused on recklessly reducing the prison population, banning hate speech and skewing electoral laws.

“National will remain focused on the big issues in justice: tackling violent and organised crime, dealing with serious youth crime, and delivering faster justice for victims and proper rehabilitation for offenders.

“That will mean fewer victims of crime and a chance for people to get their lives back on track sooner.”

