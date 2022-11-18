Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour’s Own Policy Donut -and A Policy Win For Landlords From ACT

Friday, 18 November 2022, 4:07 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Fresh from accusing National of carrying out a policy donut, Labour appear to have done one of their own when it comes to Healthy Homes Standards,” says ACT housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“Until very recently Labour insisted that Kainga Ora homes would meet the Healthy Homes standards on schedule. Then, this week ACT obtained information that Labour were set to give Kainga Ora, but not private landlords, another extension and announce it next week.

“Today the Minister’s office is briefing journalists that the Government may extend the healthy homes deadline for all landlords. First it was Kainga Ora only for an extension, now everyone gets an extension .

“Megan Woods has taken her lowered Honda Civic down to the carpark, poured diesel on the asphalt and lit it up big time. She’s spinning so fast even she doesn’t know which direction she’s pointed. Does healthy homes apply to all rentals, or just her Kainga Ora ones, or all rentals again?

“Nevertheless, ACT has just scared Labour into giving private landlords a break. This is an enormous victory. Labour will no doubt claim they intended to give all landlords a break all along. If that is so they should produce the evidence. We believe they are now giving private landlords a break because they got caught on the hop.

“This is a very good example of why the Government should not be in business when it is the regulator of the business. The risk is too great that Government-as-regulator will do special favours for Government-as-operator. Healthy Homes exemptions for Kainga Ora is one exemptions. Councils giving themselves permits to discharge sewage into the sea is another.

“It would be better if the Government stopped putting costly regulations onto housing. If people want to upgrade their home, or move to a better rental, they will. If their priorities are elsewhere, they should not be forced to pay because Government regulations insist on it.

“It would be better if the Government was not in the homebuilding and renting business. They have been terrible as an owner for decades, as anyone driving past old KO homes can tell. They have spent far too much on inefficient building, altogether they have been a disaster as builders and landlords.

“If the Government insists on being an owner or a regulator of housing then it should pick one, it certainly should not be both. The Government should be held to the same standard as it holds others to.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 