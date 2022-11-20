Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Considering Healthy Homes Extension Tomorrow

Sunday, 20 November 2022, 1:13 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Tomorrow Cabinet will consider whether Kāinga Ora gets a bailout, after ACT revealed the Government is planning another Healthy Homes Standard extension earlier in the week,” says ACT’s Deputy Leader and Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“After receiving a leak, ACT revealed in Parliament this week that Cabinet was planning an extension for Kainga Ora beyond the existing 1 July 2023 deadline. A day later, the Housing Minister announced they are considering an extension for all landlords.

“Labour has been caught out. Their plans to quietly announce the extension have been scuppered so they’re in full scramble mode as landlords are rightfully furious.

“Tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting will now be about how they can get through this with the least possible fallout, which is why landlords might also receive an extension now. This will be cold comfort for the many landlords who have already forked out huge amounts of money to meet the standards.

“ACT has scared Labour into giving private landlords a break. This is an enormous victory. Labour will no doubt claim they intended to give all landlords a break all along. If that is so they should produce the evidence. We believe they are now giving private landlords a break because they got caught on the hop.

“These aren’t Healthy Homes Standards, they’re double standards. Private landlords were expected to comply within 90 days of any new or renewed tenancy from 1 July 2021. The Government has given itself years and still can’t get up to speed.

“The Government has painted private landlords as villains. The reality is many landlords have had so many regulations and costs piled onto them by the Government, they’ve had no choice but to raise rents.

“It would be better if the Government stopped putting costly regulations onto housing. If people want to upgrade their home, or move to a better rental, they will. If their priorities are elsewhere, they should not be forced to pay because Government regulations insist on it.

“The Government seems to think the Healthy Home Standards they’ve imposed on Kiwi landlords don’t apply to them. The Housing Minister needs to explain why she has such high standards for landlords when she’s not bothering to meet them herself.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 