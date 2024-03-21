New Diplomatic Appointments

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has today announced four new diplomatic appointments.

“Our diplomats play a pivotal role in advancing and protecting New Zealand’s interests around the world,” Mr Peters says.

“We are pleased to appoint senior diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to these important positions.

"Australia is our closest and most important international partnership, and the Coalition Government is committed to stepping up New Zealand's relationships in South Asia."

The appointments are:

• Andrew Needs as High Commissioner to Australia.

• Patrick Rata as High Commissioner to India.

• Mark Trainor as Ambassador to Russia

• David Pine as High Commissioner to Sri Lanka.

