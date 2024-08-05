Prime Minister Luxon Cements Ties With Vanuatu

Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon have held formal talks today in Wellington.

“New Zealand and Vanuatu have a long-standing friendship, underpinned by the New Zealand-Vanuatu Mauri Statement of Partnership,” Mr Luxon says.

“Prime Minister Salwai and I talked about how our two countries can build this relationship even further, and I reaffirmed New Zealand’s commitment as a trusted partner to Vanuatu.”

The two leaders discussed a range of issues, including labour mobility and the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme.

“New Zealand greatly values Vanuatu’s leadership, including internationally on issues such as climate change. This was also an important chance to discuss issues like New Caledonia as we both prepare for the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting later this month. We discussed how the Pacific can work together to advance the interests of the Region as a whole,” Mr Luxon says.

The leaders released a Joint Statement which highlighted areas of alignment and cooperation.

Prime Minister Salwai was accompanied in the talks by Vanuatu Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Rick Tchamako Mahe. Prime Minister Luxon was accompanied by Minister for Conservation Tama Potaka.

Prime Minister Salwai will also meet with Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

