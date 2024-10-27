Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Must Clean Up ‘Its Shit’ From Sunken HMNZS Manawanui

Sunday, 27 October 2024, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori is calling out the Government and New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) for their inaction and disgraceful downplaying of the impact caused by the sunken HMNZS Manawanui in Samoa.

“We demand the Government move without further delay to clean up its shit from the sunken HMNZS Manawanui in Samoa,” said co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“Three weeks have passed since the sinking of HMNZS Manawanui, and our Government continues to carelessly let it spill diesel into the moana of Samoa. It is time this inaction is called out, and the Government is taken to task.

“This Government continues to treat our environment as a dumping ground, and now our Samoan ‘āiga are also suffering the consequences of careless mismanagement.

“This is not just a spill in the ocean; it deprives the Tafitoala community and Samoan people of their moana, their food source, and their economy to survive.

“The fact that the Minister of Defence is downplaying the impact of the sunken Manawanui, calling the spill a ‘trickle’ and questioning the accuracy of Samoan authorities, is disgraceful.

“They must be prepared to compensate the Samoan Government and its communities for the cost of the impact on ecosystems and on the people whose life source has been compromised. They must also be transparent and accountable for any potential impacts on water quality and marine life.

“Failure to act will stain our relationship with Samoa. New Zealand has apologised enough to the ‘āiga of Samoa. Let this not be another case,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Te Pati Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 