Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Largest Ever Number Of Graduate Vets To Boost Rural Productivity And Support Farmers

Monday, 11 November 2024, 8:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister of Agriculture
Hon Andrew Hoggard
Associate Minister of Agriculture

Thirty-five graduate vets will join rural communities this year through the Voluntary Bonding Scheme (VBS) for Veterinarians, marking the largest intake in the scheme’s history, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, and Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard, announced today.

“The Government is committed to enhancing primary sector productivity and delivering direct benefits to farmers and rural communities,” Mr. McClay says.

“Supporting 35 new vets to work in 28 rural areas across New Zealand strengthens on-the-ground support for our hard-working farmers and producers.”

The scheme, awards each recipient $55,000 over five years, in exchange for work focused on production animals and working dogs.

“Incentivising vets to practice in rural regions addresses the rural vet shortage while ensuring livestock health, which is critical to boosting primary sector productivity,” Mr Hoggard says.

“Upholding the highest standards of animal care is fundamental to our agriculture sector’s success and reputation. This programme ensures farmers have access to the best possible animal care.”

“Vets are vital to rural economies,” Mr McClay says. “With this scheme, we’re not only bringing essential skills to rural areas but also helping young vets pay down their student loans while serving communities that rely on healthy, productive animals.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Feedback from previous recipients highlights the rewards of working in close-knit, supportive communities while gaining diverse animal care experience.”

Note

This year’s VBS recipients have been placed in the following communities.

TownRegionNumber
WaipapaNorthland1
WaipuNorthland1
PukekoheAuckland1
TirauWaikato1
TaupoWaikato1
WaihiWaikato1
CambridgeWaikato1
Te AwamutuWaikato1
ReporoaWaikato1
WhitiangaWaikato1
TaupiriWaikato1
MatamataWaikato1
PiopioWaikato1
Te ArohaWaikato2
HastingsHawke’s Bay2
InglewoodTaranaki1
OpunakeTaranaki2
HaweraTaranaki2
DannevirkeManawatu-Whanganui1
FieldingManawatu-Whanganui1
WhanganuiManawatu-Whanganui1
OxfordCanterbury1
DunsandelCanterbury1
GeraldineCanterbury2
OamaruOtago2
BalcluthaOtago2
AlexandraOtago1
RiversdaleSouthland1

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 