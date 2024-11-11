Largest Ever Number Of Graduate Vets To Boost Rural Productivity And Support Farmers

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Associate Minister of Agriculture

Thirty-five graduate vets will join rural communities this year through the Voluntary Bonding Scheme (VBS) for Veterinarians, marking the largest intake in the scheme’s history, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, and Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard, announced today.

“The Government is committed to enhancing primary sector productivity and delivering direct benefits to farmers and rural communities,” Mr. McClay says.

“Supporting 35 new vets to work in 28 rural areas across New Zealand strengthens on-the-ground support for our hard-working farmers and producers.”

The scheme, awards each recipient $55,000 over five years, in exchange for work focused on production animals and working dogs.

“Incentivising vets to practice in rural regions addresses the rural vet shortage while ensuring livestock health, which is critical to boosting primary sector productivity,” Mr Hoggard says.

“Upholding the highest standards of animal care is fundamental to our agriculture sector’s success and reputation. This programme ensures farmers have access to the best possible animal care.”

“Vets are vital to rural economies,” Mr McClay says. “With this scheme, we’re not only bringing essential skills to rural areas but also helping young vets pay down their student loans while serving communities that rely on healthy, productive animals.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Feedback from previous recipients highlights the rewards of working in close-knit, supportive communities while gaining diverse animal care experience.”

Note

This year’s VBS recipients have been placed in the following communities.

Town Region Number Waipapa Northland 1 Waipu Northland 1 Pukekohe Auckland 1 Tirau Waikato 1 Taupo Waikato 1 Waihi Waikato 1 Cambridge Waikato 1 Te Awamutu Waikato 1 Reporoa Waikato 1 Whitianga Waikato 1 Taupiri Waikato 1 Matamata Waikato 1 Piopio Waikato 1 Te Aroha Waikato 2 Hastings Hawke’s Bay 2 Inglewood Taranaki 1 Opunake Taranaki 2 Hawera Taranaki 2 Dannevirke Manawatu-Whanganui 1 Fielding Manawatu-Whanganui 1 Whanganui Manawatu-Whanganui 1 Oxford Canterbury 1 Dunsandel Canterbury 1 Geraldine Canterbury 2 Oamaru Otago 2 Balclutha Otago 2 Alexandra Otago 1 Riversdale Southland 1

© Scoop Media

