ACT Welcomes Moves To Make Councils Respect Ratepayers

ACT is welcoming moves to refocus local councils on core services and to improve accountability to ratepayers.

“ACT has long campaigned on getting local councils back to basics, with a value-for-money focus. The Government’s moves today are an important step in this direction,” says ACT Local Government spokesperson Cameron Luxton.

“Labour’s introduction of ‘four well-beings’ to the Local Government Act invited councils to get involved in practically anything. We’ve seen councils spending precious ratepayer money in areas that are either of low benefit or are the responsibility of central government, from climate change to public health and tourism campaigns.

“ACT is also pleased to see real accountability to ratepayers with the first benchmarking report, so Kiwis can see how their council stacks up against others in terms of rates, debt, and spending. Some healthy competition between councils is long overdue.

“ACT would also like to see stronger emphasis on democracy in the Local Government Act. The moves by some councils to give unelected appointees voting rights on committees, or to create Māori wards with disproportionate voting power, are unacceptable.

“Today’s moves reflect the message ACT is receiving every day from ratepayers up and down the country: Kiwis struggling to pay their own bills are sick of seeing councils waste their hard-earned money. Come next year, New Zealanders deserve council candidates focused on respecting ratepayers and getting the basics right.”

