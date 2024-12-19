Govt’s ‘free Speech’ Legislation Stokes Fear, Not Freedom

The Government’s planned changes to the freedom of speech obligations of universities is little more than a front for stoking the political fires of disinformation and fear, placing teachers and students in the crosshairs.

“This has nothing to do with free speech, this is about polluting our public discourse for political gain,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for Tertiary Education, Fransico Hernadez.

“Universities play a critical role in our society, providing a platform for informed and reasoned debate, the kind of debate that allows us to grow.

“Our universities should be able to decide who is given a platform on their campuses, not David Seymour. These changes risk turning our universities into hostile environments unsafe for marginalised communities.

“Misinformation, disinformation, and rhetoric that inflames hatred towards certain groups has no place in our society, let alone our universities. Freedom of speech is fundamental, but it is not a licence to harm. It is imperative universities are trusted to ensure the balance is struck between academic freedom and a duty of care.

“Today’s announcement has also come with a high dose of unintended irony. David Seymour is speaking out of both sides of his mouth by on the one hand claiming to support freedom of speech, but on the other looking to limit the ability universities have to take stances on issues, like the war in Gaza for example.

“This is an Orwellian attempt to limit discourse to the confines of the Government’s agenda. This is about stoking fear and division for political gain.

“To provide space for robust academic discussions, universities need to foster a safe, inclusive environment.

“Universities are already navigating significant challenges under this Government, including chronic underfunding, and stretched resources. Rather than legislative mandates which will divert attention from the essential work of education, we must support universities to help us isolate misinformation from information and absolutism from nuance,” says Francisco Hernandez.

